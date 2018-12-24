1962 World Cup final striker Jozef Adamec dies, aged 76

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1969 file photo Jozef Adamec, top left, poses for a team group with the Czechoslovakian national soccer team in the stadium of Marseille, France, before their match against Hungary. Czechoslovakia won 4-1. Former Czechoslovakia striker Adamec, and one of the best Slovak-born footballers has died. The Slovak football association says Adamec died on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 in a hospital in Trnava. (AP Photo) AP