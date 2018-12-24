BC gets play-caller back for bowl match with Boise, Rypien

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws the ball against Fresno State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho. Rypien is the active FBS career leader with 13,581 yards passing, a Mountain West record. He also shares the rare distinction with Kellen Moore, now the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys, as a four-year starter for the Broncos. Steve Conner, File AP Photo