A rosy legacy: Highlights from Washington Huskies’ seven Rose Bowl victories

Tied with Stanford and Ohio State for the third-most Rose Bowl appearances of all-time with 15, the Washington Huskies have a rich Rose Bowl tradition. Various upsets, great performances and wonderful Rose Bowl memories.
Of the 15 Rose Bowl appearances counting the 2019 entry, the Huskies have a record 7-6-1. From Jim Owens to Don James to Marques Tuiasosopo, there have always been great moments for the Huskies in Pasadena. Here’s a look back at Washington’s seven Rose Bowl victories.
1960 Rose Bowl (No. 8 Washington 44, No. 6 Wisconsin 8)
From start to finish, the Huskies were dominating the Badgers with both quarterback Bob Schlordet and wingback George Fleming. The duo combined for 26 of Washington’s 44 points in the victory to give head coach Jim Owens his first victory in the Rose Bowl.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
1961 Rose Bowl (No. 6 Washington 17, No. 1 Minnesota 7)
This game is known for two things: A Rose Bowl prank by CalTech and Huskies quarterback Bob Schlordet becoming the first player in Rose Bowl history to win back-to-back MVP awards. Although the Golden Gophers lost the game, they were declared national champions so regardless of the game the result didn’t hurt the Gophers.
1978 Rose Bowl (No. 13 Washington 27, No. 4 Michigan 20)
After a slow start to the season, the Huskies win the Pac-12 and get a shot at the Wolverines, who were in prime position to play for the national title. Head coach Don James and quarterback Warren Moon had other ideas as UW jumped out to a 27-7 lead. Michigan would make a dramatic, 13-point rally in the fourth quarter to make it interesting. Moon ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to give James his first Rose Bowl victory.
1982 Rose Bowl (No. 12 Washington 28, No. 13 Iowa 0)
Although the Huskies were three-point underdogs, you wouldn’t have known that by the game. Jacque Robinson ran through the Hawkeyes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and become the first freshman Rose Bowl MVP.
1991 Rose Bowl (No. 8 Washington 46, No. 17 Iowa 34)
Washington dominates early but has to hold on against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Huskies were led by Mario Bailey with two touchdowns and Mark Brunell, who scored a total of four touchdowns and was named the Rose Bowl MVP.
1992 Rose Bowl (No. 1 Washington 34, No. 4 Michigan 14)
A team that many call, not only the greatest Husky team of all-time but one of the greatest college football teams, cements its legacy with a dominant performance in the Rose Bowl.
Billy Joe Hobert threw three touchdowns to earn Offensive MVP honors and Steve Emtman was the defensive MVP. Although the Huskies would split the ’91 national title with Miami, Sports Illustrated would declare the Huskies winners of a “dream game,” long before we could actually settle it on the field.
2001 Rose Bowl (No. 4 Washington 34, No. 14 Purdue)
A stellar performance in Marques Tuiasosopo’s final college game earned him the MVP as he passed for a touchdown and ran for another. Washington ended the season 11-1 and a No. 3 ranking.
Comments