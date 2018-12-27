Fitzgerald mum, as usual, on whether this is NFL finale

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) running as Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian (41) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. An Arizona loss will clinch the top-pick in the 2019 NFL draft for the Cardinals (3-12) and may spell an end to Steve Wilks tenure as their head coach. It’s been an underwhelming season for the Cardinals and the struggles have led to plenty of rumors that Wilks will only last one season. There’s also the question of whether Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, will be Fitzgerald’s finale after 15 standout seasons.

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) running as Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian (41) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. An Arizona loss will clinch the top-pick in the 2019 NFL draft for the Cardinals (3-12) and may spell an end to Steve Wilks tenure as their head coach. It’s been an underwhelming season for the Cardinals and the struggles have led to plenty of rumors that Wilks will only last one season. There’s also the question of whether Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, will be Fitzgerald’s finale after 15 standout seasons. Rick Scuteri, File File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) running as Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian (41) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. An Arizona loss will clinch the top-pick in the 2019 NFL draft for the Cardinals (3-12) and may spell an end to Steve Wilks tenure as their head coach. It’s been an underwhelming season for the Cardinals and the struggles have led to plenty of rumors that Wilks will only last one season. There’s also the question of whether Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, will be Fitzgerald’s finale after 15 standout seasons. AP Photo