Wild and crazy season ends with lots of playoff uncertainty

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrating a game-winning touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis. Advantage Luck in this rivalry: he is 10-0 in his career starts vs. the Titans. He could become the only player since 1970 with an 11-0 mark against one team. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo