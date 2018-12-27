Lincoln’s comeback bid falls short against Union 60-54

Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) goes up for a shot under head defense from Union’s Brad Lackey (1) and Curtis Youngren (42) in the final minutes of the game. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Lincoln’s Kashaud Babbs (3) is blocked by Union’s Curtis Youngren (42) in the second quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jayden Simon (42) works the post in the first quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Union’s Ethan Smith (23) goes up for a shot in the third quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Union head coach Blake Conley calls out to his players in the second quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jayden Simon (42) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Kashaud Babbs (3) and Union’s Josh Reznick (20) get tangled up in the second quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Union’s Brad Lackey (1) shoots in the third quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s head coach Ryan Rogers screams out in joy after Lincoln tied the game in the third quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Earnest Yearby (10) drives to the hoop in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) fouls Union’s Tanner Toolson (21) after Toolson pulled down a rebound in the final seconds of the game. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Mykel Campbell (5) goes up for a dunk in the third quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Kashaud Babbs (3) shoots in the third quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jayden Simon fouls Union’s Ethan Smith in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Lincoln’s head coach Ryan Rogers coaches up the team in the third quarter. Lincoln played Union in a basketball game at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
