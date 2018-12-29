Nothing official, just some offbeat NFL awards for 2018

File-This Nov. 11, 2018, file photo shows Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, cheering on wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he takes over the end zone camera after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Mahomes in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Just allowing more intricate and creative celebrations was a positive. And positively the best of a strong group, individually, was Hill catching a TD pass against Arizona in Week 10, then jumping into the stands to operate the CBS TV camera. The Kansas City Star via AP, File John Sleezer