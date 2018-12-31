Washington-Ohio State: Position-by-position preview of the Rose Bowl

When No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Washington face off in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day (2 p.m. / ESPN), it will be a matchup of one of the nation’s top offenses and one of its top defenses, respectively.
But let’s take a closer look at which team has the advantage at every position group.
Quarterback
Ohio State has Heisman finalist Dwayne Haskins, who has thrown for a nation-leading 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns this season. He averages 352.3 yards per game. UW quarterback Jake Browning is the all-time winningest quarterback in the Pac-12 and has thrown for 2,879 yards and 155 touchdowns. Advantage: Ohio State
Running backs
UW is led by Myles Gaskin, who has topped 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth straight season. Gaskin has rushed for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns on 235 carries. The Huskies also have a group of talented backups in Salvon Ahmed (604 yards, 7 touchdowns), Sean McGrew (219 yards) and Kamari Pleasant (214 yards). J.K. Dobbins leads the Buckeyes with 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries while Mike Weber has rushed for 858 yards and five touchdowns on 157 carries. UW’s offense is driven by its rushing game. Ohio State is defined by its passing attack. Advantage: Washington
Wide receivers
The Buckeyes have a balanced and talented group of receivers. Parris Campbell has caught 79 passes for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns. K.J. Hill has 67 receptions for 831 yards and six TDs. Both Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon have more than 600 receiving yards. UW is paced by Aaron Fuller, who has caught 51 passes for 791 yards and four touchdowns. Andre Baccellia and Ty Jones each have more than 400 receiving yards. Advantage: Ohio State
Tight ends
UW’s tight ends play a significant role in its offense. Hunter Bryant, Drew Sample and Cade Otton have all made big plays for the Huskies this season. Bryant, who returned from injury against Stanford, made a huge impact against Washington State. He finished with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Both Sample and Bryant are among the Huskies’ top five receivers on the season. Advantage: Washington
Offensive line
Haskins has been sacked 17 times this season while the Buckeyes average 175.7 rushing yards per game. Browning has been sacked 21 times and UW averages 179.2 rushing yards per game. Husky tackle Jared Hilbers, who was injured in the Apple Cup and missed the Pac-12 championship game, should return for the Rose Bowl, said head coach Chris Petersen. The Huskies will also have left tackle Trey Adams, a preseason All-American who missed most of the season after undergoing back surgery. Advantage: Even
Defensive line
Ohio State’s Chase Young and Dre’Mont Jones have 9.5 and 8.5 sacks this season, respectively. Meanwhile, the Huskies have had some difficulty getting to the quarterback this season. Their two sack leaders are defensive backs: Rapp has five while Myles Bryant has 3.5. Defensive lineman Greg Gaines has 3.5 sacks on the season. Advantage: Ohio State
Linebackers
UW is led by inside linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, the nation’s leading tackler, a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The Buckeyes have had a tendency to give up long runs. Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano said the problem starts with the front seven and then extends to the secondary. Ohio State’s linebackers have played their best down the stretch of the season, but still … Advantage: Washington
Secondary
UW has one of the best secondaries in the country. Cornerback Byron Murphy and safety Taylor Rapp were both All-Pac-12 first-team selections. Rapp and Murphy were also second-team AP All-Americans. Defensive backs Myles Bryant (second team) and JoJo McIntosh (honorable mention) were also named to all-Pac-12 teams. The Huskies didn’t allow a passing touchdown in their final two games of the season. UW ranks 21st in the country in passing yards allowed with 185.4. Ohio State allows 239.8 yards per game. Advantage: Washington
Special teams
Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil, who took over for the injured Sean Nuernberger midway through the season, is a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points. The Buckeyes coverage team has allowed 15.2 yards per attempt on 31 kick returns, which is the third-lowest in the country. UW’s Peyton Henry has gone 15-for-21 on field goals. The Huskies’ coverage team has also struggled at times this season. Advantage: Ohio State
Coach
Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, who said the Rose Bowl will be his final game, and UW’s Chris Petersen are two of the top active head coaches in college football. As of Dec. 2, Meyer is first among active coaches in winning percentage (186-32, .853) and Petersen is second (139-32, .813). Advantage: Even
The pick
UW’s defense keeps it in the game, but the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense still scores enough to win. Led by Myles Gaskin, the Huskies’ offense mostly comes on the ground. The game is close early, but Ohio State pulls away in the second half. Ohio State 24, Washington 14
