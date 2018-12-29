Sports

Karlsson, Couture lift Sharks over Oilers 7-4

The Associated Press

December 29, 2018 05:51 PM

San Jose Sharks celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) skate past during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta.
EDMONTON, Alberta

Erik Karlsson's two-game suspension didn't slow him down one bit.

Karlsson returned with a goal and three assists, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson each scored twice, and the San Jose Sharks beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.

Karlsson had been banned for an illegal check to the head of Kings forward Austin Wagner.

"It's never fun to be out of the lineup especially for the reason that I was out for — it was a little unjustified I think," Karlsson said. "But I made the most of it and I watched the games and sometimes it's good to watch the game from afar, too, you figure a few things out. I was excited to get back today and do everything I could to stay in it and luckily it was only two (games)."

Joonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, who have won two in a row.

Connor McDavid had two goals and Caleb Jones and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have lost a season-high five straight.

"They won the one-on-ones, they knocked us out of the box, they won the net front. They owned us," Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said.

McDavid got Edmonton on the board 6 1/2 minutes in, but Donskoi scored 17 seconds later. That was the first of six straight San Jose goals.

Hertl put the Sharks ahead with a spin move before beating goalie Cam Talbot for his 14th of the season. Couture buried a one-timer in the second period, and Erik Karlsson scored on a long screen shot.

"You can see his impact on our team with the players around him," DeBoer said of Erik Karlsson. "You take him for granted a little bit, you realize when you take him out the hole is there and I think every week he's getting more comfortable here."

In the third, Melker Karlsson redirected Brent Burns' point shot and Couture beat Talbot to a loose puck to make it 6-1.

Edmonton responded a couple minutes later when Jones recorded his first career goal.

"I'm sure in a couple of days when I look back on it, I will have a little smile," said the rookie defenseman, younger brother of Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets. "But there was a lot of bad things tonight in our game. The moment I scored it, it just felt like a garbage-time goal."

NOTES: Oilers F Jujhar Khaira returned to the lineup following a two-game suspension for an illegal cross-check.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Play at Calgary on Monday night.

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Monday night.

