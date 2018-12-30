Michigan St., Oregon look to salvage seasons with bowl win

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, right, celebrates after making a touchdown reception during the third quarter against Michigan in an NCAA college football game in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State plays Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on Monday. The time off before the bowl did a lot for Lewerke, who missed three games down the stretch with a shoulder injury. Coach Mark Dantonio said Lewerke's arm strength is back and he will start the bowl game. Al Goldis, File AP Photo