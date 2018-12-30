Utah women open Pac-12 with 76-61 win over Colorado

Freshman Andrea Torres scored a career-high 18 points and Utah lit it up from long range to defeat Colorado 76-61 on Sunday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Led by Torres with four 3-pointers, six different Utes knocked down 3-pointers with four of them making more than one.
Utah (12-0) finished 13 of 22 from 3-point range, including 8 of 11 in the first half after a 6-of-8 first quarter.
Despite the accuracy behind the arc, the Utes only led 41-35 at the half as they were 8 of 24 inside the arc.
Utah got the lead into double figures on a couple of brief occasions but didn't wrap it up until Colorado went 3 of 11 in the fourth quarter with four turnovers.
Dre'Una Edwards adding 14 points for Utah and Megan Huff had 13 with 13 rebounds.
Alexis Robinson had 14 points for Colorado (10-3).
