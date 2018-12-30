Seahawks win sloppy game against Arizona 27-24

Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate a strip sack of Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter.The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson dives for extra yards as he’s tackled in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark and Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson sack Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald gives a smile and a thumbs up during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski takes a moment to himself during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked by Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Quarterbacks and wide receivers, including Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, center, meet during pregame warmups.The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin flashes a smile during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen throws a pass during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Akeem King tackles Cardinals wide receiver Chad Williams in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
The Seahawks take the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) collides with a group of players during a punt in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin walks off the field with trainers after a hit in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed scoops up a fumble by Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) leaps to tackles Cardinals running back David Johnson. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks safety Maurice Alexander, Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe, and Seahawks linebacker Barkevious Mingo hit Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper during a kick return in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald gives a smile during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett flips into the end zone after a touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark celebrates after the Seahawks recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson’s son Tre Dickson and nephew Carson Dickson lay on the field during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is tackled during a kick return in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates a touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright tackle Cardinals running back David Johnson to force a punt in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal as time expires. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) and Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant (74) block Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter (95) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright takes the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) celebrates a sack of Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson channels his inner Dragon Ball Z during a sack celebration. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson punts in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks fans cheer in the fading light in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) stretches for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes in the fourth quarter to set up a game-winning field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from Cardinals safety Tre Boston (33) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers tackles Cardinals wide receiver Chad Williams in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) pumps up the crowd after a kickoff. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (92) and other Cardinals celebrate a touchdown on a blocked punt in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed and Seahawks safety Delano Hill signal “no good” after a two-point conversion attempt by Arizona in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen escapes pressure in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals corner back Patrick Peterson celebrates a fumble return for a touchdown that was called back for defensive holding. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt and Seahawks offensive lineman Joey Hunt celebrate with Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski after his game-winning field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner chats with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals defensive lineman Chandler Jones forces a fumble on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The play was called back for defensive holding. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals corner back Patrick Peterson recovers a fumble for a touchdown. The play was called back for defensive holding. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hands the ball off to Seahawks running back Chris Carson who ran for 61 yards in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright and Seahawks safety Delano Hill hit Cardinals running back David Johnson. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) can’t hold onto a third-down pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson is tackled by Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick and Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges on a run in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski celebrate Janikowski’s game-winning field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark gets pressure on Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass to Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin takes the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin stretches during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks safety Bradley McDougal breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe gets the crowd hyped during a kickoff return. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson stretches during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald pauses for a moment after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Cardinals safety Tre Boston tackles Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett out of bounds in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson sacks Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
