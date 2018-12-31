Why the Seahawks are so confident heading into their playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski celebrate Janikowski’s game-winning field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com