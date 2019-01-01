Huskies’ late comeback falls short in 28-23 Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State

Washington started its comeback too late.
By the time the Huskies got their offense going, by the time their defense started making stops, they were already facing a 28-3 deficit. So even though UW clawed its way back into Tuesday’s Rose Bowl with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it still fell to Ohio State 28-23.
Trailing 21-3 at halftime, the Huskies opened the second half with a promising drive. After rushing for just 42 yards on 12 attempts in the first half, UW emerged from the break with a renewed focus on the ground game. And for a while, it worked.
Myles Gaskin got the ball on UW’s first five plays of the third quarter, rushing for 39 total yards. Salvon Ahmed took over after that, picking up 4 yards to move the Huskies to the Ohio State 32 yard line.
But then Jake Browning was sacked for a loss of 7 yards. And on the next play, Ahmed was brought down for a loss of 4. Suddenly, the Huskies were facing 4th-and-17.
Back on offense, the Buckeyes drove straight down the field in seven plays. Dwayne Haskins hit K.J. Hill with a 34-yard pass that moved Ohio State to UW’s 3-yard line. J.K. Dobbins then ran for the touchdown that extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 28-3.
That score held until the fourth quarter when Gaskin hit tight end Drew Sample with a 2-yard jump pass on fourth down.
UW’s defense held Ohio State to two three-and-outs before the Huskies’ offense scored again. Browning completed back-to-back passes of 24 and 36 yards, respectively, to move UW into Ohio State territory. The 66-yard drive was capped on a 1-yard run by Myles Gaskin.
The touchdown pulled UW within 28-17 with 6:42 remaining. The Huskies defense came up with another stop. And the Huskies offense scored again, this time on a 2-yard rush from Gaskin that was reviewed and confirmed.
UW attempted a two-point conversion, but it was intercepted. With 42 seconds left, UW had pulled within 28-23, mkaing was a one-possession game for the first time since the early second quarter.
But there wasn’t enough time left. After Ohio State recovered the onside kick, the Buckeyes ran out the clock.
Trailing 14-3 in the second quarter, UW took over with 1:21 left in the first half a chance to lessen its deficit before the break. But after UW opened with a 5-yard pass from Browning to Andre Baccellia, Browning’s next two passes fell incomplete and the Huskies were forced to punt.
Ohio State only needed 46 seconds to score on its next possession. Haskins hit Luke Farrell to move Ohio State to UW’s 1-yard line then he found Berry Rashod for the 1-yard touchdown. That final drive sent the Buckeyes into halftime with a 21-3 lead.
Ohio State’s first touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Haskins to Parris Campbell with 9:04 left in the first quarter. The Huskies, primarily running a tempo offense in the first half, responded at the end of the first quarter with a 38-yard field goal from Peyton Henry.
With 12:23 left in the second quarter, the Buckeyes pulled ahead 14-3 on a 19-yard pass from Haskins to Johnnie Dixon.
