Browns begin coaching search by interviewing Gregg Williams

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams answers questions during a news conference after his team defeated the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Cleveland. Williams had his coaching interview with the Browns, who were impressed by him leading them to five wins this season. Williams went 5-3 as Cleveland’s interim coach after taking over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. The 60-year-old Williams is the first candidate interviewed by general manager John Dorsey. David Richard, File AP Photo