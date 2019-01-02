While Wagner leads Seattle D, Lee fights for Cowboys’ scraps

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) gestures at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and Sean Lee of Dallas were the All-Pro leaders of their defenses at linebacker the previous time the Seahawks and Cowboys made the playoffs.Little has changed for Wagner’s group in two years. Not much is the same for the middle of the Dallas defense going into the first postseason meeting between the teams since the 2006 season.. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo