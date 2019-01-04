Huskies officially add Kentucky transfer Quade Green

Kentucky transfer Quade Green will join Washington’s program immediately, head coach Mike Hopkins announced on Friday.
Green must it out until the start of the winter quarter of the 2019-20 season but he can practice with the Huskies during that time. A five-star guard in the Class of 2017, Green averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists during his first season with Kentucky. He also shot 45.1 percent from the field in 34 games.
Through eight games this season, Green was averaging 8.0 points and 2.3 assists before deciding to transfer.
“Quade has proven he can win his entire life and the skill set, attitude and work ethic he brings is going to continue to help us take this program in the direction we want to go,” Hopkins said in a release. “He’s got a great amount of experience and talent, I’ve known him for a long time and we’re just very excited he is here to help us continue to build.”
Originally from Philadelphia, Pa., Green averaged 20.8 points and 8.0 assists as a senior at Neumann-Goretti High School. He was a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic.
