Washington-Washington State preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON STATE (7-6) VS. WASHINGTON (9-4)
7:30 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19:
WASHINGTON STATE
3 Robert Franks, F (6-9, sr.): 22.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg
2 CJ Elleby, F (6-6, fr.): 15.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg
24 Viont’e Daniels, G (6-2, sr.): 7.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg
13 Jeff Pollard, F (6-9, jr.): 3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
23 Ahmed Ali, G (5-11, jr.): 8.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.0 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.1, 4.5 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 15.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg
22 Dominic Green, F (606, sr.): 7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Scouting report: This game is the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Washington is coming off a victory over Cal State Fullerton while Washington State has lost three straight games.
The good news for the Cougars: They’ll be bringing a fully healthy roster to Seattle, according to the Spokesman-Review. Senior forward Robert Franks, who averages 22.1 points per game, missed Washington State’s loss to Santa Clara with a hip contusion. He should be ready to play on Saturday.
Also expected to play: Viont’e Daniels and Isaiah Wade, who have missed time with a concussion and an ankle injury, respectively, this season. UW head coach Mike Hopkins said Thursday he has “nightmares” about Carter Skaggs, who shoots 41.2 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The Cougars haven’t won a game since a victory over Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Dec. 10. Since then, they’ve lost to San Diego, New Mexico State and Santa Clara.
“Don’t want to let a team like that get hot,” Hopkins said of WSU, who averages 82.2 points per game. “We got to be able to defend. Even in the last game, we defended. We were able to get rebounds. We were able to get out in transition. “
UW has won two straight games since losing to Virginia Tech in the Boardwalk Classic on Dec. 15. The Huskies four losses game against top-15 teams Auburn, Gonzaga and Virginia Tech and Big 10 opponent Minnesota. They haven’t lost at home this season.
