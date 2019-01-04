The most important players for the NFC wild card matchup between the Seahawks and Cowboys

Of all the NFL wild card matchups this weekend, most experts have projected that the Seahawks-Cowboys showdown in Dallas will be the most hotly contested.
And with good reason. There isn’t much separating the teams; both went 10-6, both have run-first offenses and stingy defenses.
The Seahawks have the bragging rights by virtue of a Week 3 win, 24-13 in Seattle. This game is in Dallas, and that is a definite factor. The Seahawks are 1-3 in their last four road playoff games; Dallas went 7-1 at home this season.
Which offense can get the ball moving first, what team’s defense will be able to generate crucial turnovers and who can execute best in the special teams are factors. And here are the three players, for the Cowboys and the Seahawks, who will be critical to their team’s success.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Seahawks offense: Russell Wilson
The Seahawks are the best at running the football and Dallas ranks in the top 10 in defending the run. If the Cowboys front seven is stopping Chris Carson and pressuring Russell Wilson, that’s an issue.
But that’s nothing Wilson hasn’t encountered before. He has led the Seahawks into the playoffs many times, and has an ability to make something out of nothing.
That said, in his last four road playoff games, Wilson is 1-3 with an average of 229 yards in the air, two touchdowns and one-and a half interceptions. He’s averaged 40 yards rushing with a TD on the ground in that span. That might be good enough to get it done against Dallas again, but if Seattle is to advance, they’ll need a vintage Russell Wilson performance.
Seahawks defense: Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner has been at the top of his game this season. In the first matchup with Dallas, the All-Pro led the team in tackles with eight.
The Dallas Cowboys offense is pretty simple: Give it to running back Zeke Elliott, which opens up for the passing game. But things have changed since that Week 3 game.
There’s no Earl Thomas in the Seahawks’ secondary and the Cowboys have added a wide receiver threat in Amari Cooper. Wagner — in pass rush and coverage — will be key in limiting big runs by Elliott and chasing down Cowboy receivers on crossing routes. If Dallas can find a way to neutralize Wagner and not make him a factor, then Seattle could have a long day with a potentially potent Dallas offense.
Seahawks special teams: Michael Dickson
In close games you need to find ways to flip field position and there’s no one more important for the Seahawks than Michael Dickson. The Seahawks All-Pro rookie has put together a fantastic season but the regular season finale vs. Arizona, the Cardinals blocked two punts which kept them in the ballgame.
Can Dallas do the same thing? In the 2018 regular season Dallas did not block any punts; but if they’ve spotted something from the Arizona game that they can exploit, it could be a game-changer.
Cowboys offense: Amari Cooper
When the Cowboys traded for the former first round draft pick in October, games like this are why they brought him in. That game-changing threat that former receiver Dez Bryant could not be in his final few seasons in Dallas is the role Cooper is to fill. Since joining the Cowboys, Cooper has caught 53 passes, six going for TDs.
If the Dallas Cowboys can use Cooper in the passing game to open up the running game for Elliott, watch out. They should be a lock to score more than the 13 points they had against Seattle in the first game.
Cowboys defense: Leighton Vander Esch
One of the leading candidates for NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Vander Esch suffered an injury against the New York Giants in Week 17 but should be healthy enough to play on Saturday.
During the regular season, Vander Esch had double digit tackles in six games as he replaced an injured Sean Lee for a majority of the season. Against the Seahawks in Week 3, he had 10 total tackles. If Seattle gets theor smash mouth running game going, Vander Esch will need to help stop it if Dallas is to get the Seahawks off the field.
Cowboys special teams: Brett Maher
If the game is as close as many think it will be, then the kicking game for the Cowboys will be important. The Cowboys have not been great in the red zone, scoring just 24 touchdowns on 50 attempts. If Seattle can limit the Cowboys to three instead of seven points then Brett Maher’s play will be key, not to mention if the game comes down to a final kick.
Comments