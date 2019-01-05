J.R. Sweezy active, signs are he will start at guard, Seahawks’ starting OL intact at Dallas

The Seahawks had their starting offensive line intact for their most important game yet this season.
J.R. Sweezy was active and ready to start at left guard for Seattle in the NF wild-card game at the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night.
His return along with that of starting right guard D.J. Fluker from a strained hamstring meant Germain Ifedi went back to starting at right tackle, where he was for the 14 games he was healthy and active this regular season. Ifedi started for Fluker last weekend in the regular-season finale against Arizona.
The starters back in place moved George Fant back to his regular role as extra tight end when the Seahawks went to six offensive linemen to lead what was the NFL’s top rushing offense in the regular season. Fant started at right tackle the previous weekend against Arizona, when Ifedi moved inside for a game.
Sweezy was on the field two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, in sweat clothes like the rest of the Seahawks, firing out of his stance and trying to show offensive line coach Mike Solari he was ready to play.
The Seahawks obviously liked what they saw with that brief test.
Sweezy had been questionable to play pending a “game-time decision,” coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.
As expected, fullback Tre Madden was inactive because a hamstring injury.
The rest of Seattle’s inactive players were healthy scratches: cornerback Kalan Reed, running back Bo Scarbrough, tackle Elijah Nkansah, wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive end Branden Jackson and rookie defensive end Rasheem Green.
