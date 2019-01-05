Browns interview Patriots LB coach Flores, fifth candidate

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. Flores met Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, with Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey about the team's head coach opening. He’s the fifth candidate to meet with Dorsey. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo