Mitchell helps South Alabama beat Coastal Carolina in 2OT

Trhae Mitchell had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and South Alabama pulled away in the second overtime to beat Coastal Carolina 84-77 on Saturday.
Kory Holden added 16 points and scored the go-ahead points for the Jaguars (9-6, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) on a 3-pointer that made it 78-75 with 3:06 left in the game. Zac Cuthbertson cut the deficit to one for the Chanticleers (7-7, 1-1), but Holden hit another jumper and Mitchell scored the final four points.
Holden split a pair of free throws to give South Alabama a 68-63 lead with nine seconds left in the second half. Ajay Sanders scored and was fouled on a driving layup for Coastal with five seconds left. Sanders missed the free throw and the ball went out of bounds off South Alabama, setting up a chance to tie on an inbounds play for Coastal Carolina. David Kralj pump-faked to get open and made a baseline 3-pointer to force overtime.
Josh Ajayi had 13 points, Rodrick Sikes scored 12 and R.J. Kelly added 10 for the Jaguars.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cuthbertson, Sanders and Kralj had 12 points each and Tommy Burton added 11 for the Chanticleers.
Comments