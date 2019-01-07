Rare air: Goodyear Blimp flying high and into Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, file photo, the Goodyear Blimp Spirit of Innovation takes off for a flight over Super Bowl fan sites from the airport in Livermore, Calif. As a nod to its influence and legacy to the game, the iconic airship is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member — the first non-player or coach to be inducted. The blimp's flight to fame began during the telecast for the 1955 Rose Bowl Game and has led to it being an eye in the sky at over 2,000 games, hovering above stadiums from coast to coast. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo