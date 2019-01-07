Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, Oneonta's Abby Blackwood, left, shoots over Charles Henderson's Maori Davenport in a girls' Class 4A state basketball semifinal, in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama high school officials are defending the season-long suspension of a top girls basketball player over money she received from USA Basketball. Charles Henderson High School senior and Rutgers signee Maori Davenport was ruled ineligible this season on Nov. 30 after receiving an $857.20 check from USA Basketball for "lost wages". She represented the organization in a tournament in Mexico City over the summer.

