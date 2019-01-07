How the experts pick the 2019 college football title game between Alabama and Clemson

For the third time in four years, we’re getting Alabama and Clemson in college football national title game (5 p.m. / ESPN).
No matter if you love or hate the matchup, it has been amazing to see two schools be as dominant as they’ve been. Can Alabama win their third title in four seasons? Or will Clemson win their second in three seasons?
Here is what the experts who cover college football are picking the winner for Clemson and Alabama.
Alabama gets the 3-1 edge in picks with Pete Thamel going as the lone wolf by taking the Clemson Tigers.
“The talent disparity here doesn’t match the gap in reputations. Alabama got shredded by Oklahoma for 471 yards, and Clemson has the offensive skill to put up a similar performance. Clemson’s defensive front should be able to stuff the run and rattle Tua Tagovailoa, even without star tackle Dexter Lawrence. Look for another classic, with Clemson relishing the underdog role and pulling an upset. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will win the MVP and continue his ascent to superstardom. Clemson 35, Alabama 31.”
ESPN’s stat driven website has Alabama with a 51 percent edge to win the title.
It was a clean 5-0 sweep in favor of Alabama over Clemson.
The Crimson Tide have 14-3 advantage in picks over Clemson, according to ESPN’s experts.
SI’s Eric Single and Max Meyer are picking the Clemson Tigers over Alabama with Single thinking we may be in for a shootout.
“The secondary that everyone said was the weakness of Clemson’s defense played like it had something to prove in the Cotton Bowl, but Notre Dame’s receivers don’t have the speed that Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith bring to the table. With another shootout on deck, Trevor Lawrence will have to be incredible, a challenge that he has met every time he’s been asked to since the Tigers’ close call against Syracuse in September. He poses a different type of dual-threat challenge than Kyler Murray did, because he moves more efficiently than anyone should expect a true freshman to and is more of a threat on zone-read keepers and broken plays than any 6’6” quarterback should be. (It would help his cause if the Tigers got Travis Etienne going early.)”
Alabama has the edge here but Vinnie Iyer is taking Clemson to win it in double overtime (that’s not a typo). There’s been one CFP title game to reach overtime; you might remember it.
The experts from CBS give Alabama the edge, 6-3.
And my pick
These are the two best teams. While Clemson (along with Georgia) have gotten close when catching up to Alabama, it is hard to knock the Tide off their perch. What separates Alabama is their skill players at the wide receiver.
Alabama has had Amari Cooper and Julio Jones in the past but they have never had as many quality pass catchers on one team as they do this seaosn. Alabama has five receivers ranked in the top 20 of receiving in the SEC. Add in a QB like Tua Tagovailoa, who is getting healthier by the day, and Clemson’s defense has a lot to worry about.
Alabama 34, Clemson 23
