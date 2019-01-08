USC’s Helton “happy for” Kingsbury after Cardinals swoop in

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury walks off the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Texas in Lubbock, Texas. The Arizona Cardinals have hired Kingsbury, a move aimed at providing guidance for young quarterback Josh Rosen and resuscitating the worst offense in the NFL. The Cardinals announced the hiring Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 after a long interview earlier in the day. Brad Tollefson, file AP Photo