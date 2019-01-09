Knocked out of playoffs, Seahawks turn to 2019 NFL Draft. Who could they take at No. 21?

With the Seattle Seahawks being eliminated from the playoffs, the focus for the team — and fans — shifts to the 2019 NFL Draft. There are many mock drafts out there; maybe eve your grandmother has a mock draft.
We’ll stick to what the so called experts are saying about who the Seahawks might take with the 21st selection in the first round. Here’s a look:
Walter Football: Irv Smith Jr. TE (Alabama)
Another offensive weapon to help Russell Wilson in the passing game? Smith was in the SEC’s top 20 for pass catchers and ranked second among tight ends in yards per catch.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sporting News: Rashan Gary DT (Michigan)
Here’s Vinnie Iyer’s thoughts on how he thinks Gary could help the Seahawks on defense:
“The Seahawks have had great returns from former Wolverine end Frank Clark, and Jarran Reed has revved up the pass rush inside. But even though they could use some offensive line help, it’s hard to pass on the versatile Gary, who can channel much of former Seahawk Michael Bennett.”
DraftSite.com: Zach Allen DE (Boston College)
Some more defensive help in Seattle? Here’s some highlights from Zach Allen at BC this past season.
SB Nation: Christian Wilkins DL (Clemson)
You’ve probably heard of Christian Wilkins. He’s the entertaining and engaging defensive lineman from the Clemson Tigers. This is what you could be getting if he comes to Seattle. I’m sure he and Pete Carroll could have some fun together.
CBS Sports: Deandre Baker CB (Georgia)
Another Legion of Boom? Well, if CBS Sports is correct on this then we might be seeing it with the drafting of Baker.
The Tennessean: Deionte Thompson S (Alabama)
The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in the city of Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans, so why not head to the host paper and we can see who they’ve got the Seahawks taking with the 21st pick?
Here’s what they have to say about how Thompson fits in Seattle.
“The Seahawks will need an aggressive replacement for Earl Thomas. Thompson would have to make more havoc plays than he did in his final year at Alabama to live up to anything resembling Thomas’s impact in Seattle, but the Seahawks could move him around.”
Comments