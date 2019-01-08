The long road to PGA Tour for 42-year-old rookie

FILE - In this June 13, 2014, file photo, Chris Thompson lines up a putts on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C. The Sony Open really is paradise for Thompson, who could have swam to Hawaii faster than it took him to reach the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 1999. Twenty years later, he finally is teeing it up along with the elite in golf. David Goldman, File AP Photo