Hampton coach cherishing time after suffering stroke in June

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Hampton coach David Six communicates with players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. Six has cherished being able to lead the Lady Pirates after suffering a stroke on June 27. The 55-year-old coach, who has guided Hampton to the NCAA Tournament in six of the past eight seasons, was told originally by doctors that he would probably need to take the year off from coaching to recover. He would have none of that. Six months later after intense "boot-camp rehab", the only remnants of the stroke are a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder he suffered when he fell and a slight limp. He's still doing some rehab to improve his strength, including water aerobics--which he did before suffering the stroke. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo