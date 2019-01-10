Sports

Washington-Utah preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

January 10, 2019 10:33 AM

University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) pulls up for a jump shot in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) pulls up for a jump shot in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) pulls up for a jump shot in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

WASHINGTON (10-4, 1-0 Pac-12) VS. UTAH (7-7, 1-1)

7 p.m., Jon M. Huntsman Center

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics from 2018-19:

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 10.5 ppg, 3.0 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.3, 4.8 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

UTAH

2 Sedrick Barefield, G (6-2, sr.): 16.4 ppg, 3.5 apg

20 Timmy Allen, F (6-6, fr.): 9.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

34 Jayce Johnson, F/C (7-0, jr.): 5.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg

5 Parker Van Dyke, G (6-3, sr.): 6.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg

21 Riley Battin, F (6-9, fr.): 7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Scouting report: Utah split its first two Pac-12 games of the season. After beating Arizona State on the road, it fell at Arizona in overtime.

The Utes lost four starters from last year’s team, which won 23 games and played in the NIT championship game. Like Washington, Utah challenge itself with a difficult non-conference schedule that included games against Top 25 teams Kentucky and Nevada. The Utes lost both.

Guard Sedrick Barefeild is Utah’s only returning starter and he’s also the only player averaging double figures. The Utes have two 7-footers available in the post: Jayce Johnson and Idaho State transfer Novak Topalovic.

Utah is one of the better shooting teams (47.2 from the field) in the Pac-12, trailing only Washington State. They lead the conference in 3-point shooting (38.3 percent).

Washington has won four straight games over Sacramento State, Cal State Fullerton and Washington State. After scoring just 57 points in the victory over Sacramento State, the Huskies have scored more than 80 points in their last two victories.

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

  Comments  