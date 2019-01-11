Matt Moore named offensive line coach at West Virginia

New West Virginia coach Neal Brown has brought offensive line coach Matt Moore with him from Troy.
Brown announced Moore's hiring Friday.
Moore was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Troy for the past four years. He also served stints an an assistant at Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee and Texas Tech.
Some of West Virginia's linemen from the past season won't be around to work with Moore. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste has declared for the NFL draft, and center Matt Jones announced earlier Friday he is heading to Youngstown State as a graduate transfer.
Brown and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning were introduced at a news conference Thursday. Koenning had the same job for four seasons under Brown at Troy.
