Alex de Minaur advances to Sydney men’s final vs Seppi

The Associated Press

January 11, 2019 07:42 PM

SYDNEY

Alex de Minaur defeated Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-2 Saturday in a rain-delayed semifinal at the Sydney International.

De Minaur will now play Andreas Seppi in the men's final later Saturday at Ken Rosewell Arena. The de Minaur-Simon match was originally scheduled for Friday night.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty will play the women's final ahead of the men's decider.

