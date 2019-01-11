Alex de Minaur advances to Sydney men’s final vs Seppi

Alex de Minaur defeated Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-2 Saturday in a rain-delayed semifinal at the Sydney International.
De Minaur will now play Andreas Seppi in the men's final later Saturday at Ken Rosewell Arena. The de Minaur-Simon match was originally scheduled for Friday night.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty will play the women's final ahead of the men's decider.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments