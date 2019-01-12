Rice scores 28, No. 14 Gonzaga women top Portland, 97-72

Zykera Rice scored a career-high 28 points Saturday on 11-of-13 shooting and No. 14 Gonzaga raced to a 97-72 win over Portland.
Laura Stockton added 19 points for the Bulldogs (16-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference), who have won 12 straight overall and 20 straight over the Pilots (8-8, 0-5).
Portland scored the first basket of the game before Katie Campbell hit a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs, off to their best start in history, never trailed again. LeeAnne Wirth had eight points as the Zags led 29-13 after one quarter.
Reserves Jill Townsend and Melody Kempton combined for 21 points for Gonzaga, which shot 52 percent.
Jayce Gorzeman and Julie Spencer had 15 points apiece for the Pilots, who shot 36 percent and were outrebounded 58-30.
Both teams had 16 turnovers, but Gonzaga had an edge in points off turnovers 26-9.
