Troy outlasts Arkansas State 90-85 in OT

Jordon Varnado scored 27 points, B.J. Miller added a career-high 21, and Troy beat Arkansas State 90-85 in overtime on Saturday.
Miller's layup with 1:42 left in overtime gave the Trojans (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good at 86-85. Javan Johnson made a pair of free throws to make it a three-point lead with 1:19 left and, after the Red Wolves (8-9, 2-2) missed four 3-point attempts that would have tied it in the final minute, Darian Adams capped the scoring with two free throws with four seconds left.
Troy trailed 78-73 with a minute to go in regulation. Johnson made a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left and Miller drew an offensive foul against Ty Cockfield to set up a layup with two seconds remaining to force overtime.
Johnson had 17 points and Alex Hicks scored 12 for Troy.
Cockfield led Arkansas State with 31 points. Marquis Eaton added 16 points, Tristin Walley had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Grantham Gillard scored 11.
