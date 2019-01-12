Williams’ 3 completes Marshall comeback over W. Kentucky

Taevion Kinsey scored a career-high 23 points, freshman Jannson Williams blocked five shots and scored 12, including the winning 3-pointer with 21 seconds left, and Marshall rallied to beat Western Kentucky 70-69 on Saturday night to win its third straight.
The Hilltoppers led by as many as 15 and 42-31 at halftime, but Marshall closed to 46-40 on Kinsey's layup early in the second half, then to 65-63 on Jon Elmore's jumper with 5:14 left. Williams' dunk tied it at 67 and his 3 put Marshall up 70-69 and WKU didn't get off another shot.
Elmore scored 21 points and made five assists for Marshall (10-6, 3-0 Conference USA), whose trailed most of the way after Western Kentucky took the lead with 14:16 left in the first half.
The Thundering Herd made seven 3-pointers to WKU's five and finished shooting 44 percent to the Hilltoppers' 48 percent.
Taveion Hollingsworth scored 20 points, Charles Bassey added 16 with eight rebounds, and Josh Anderson had 13 and seven boards for Western Kentucky (8-8, 1-2), which outrebounded Marshall 36-28.
