Washington-Stanford preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

January 17, 2019 10:38 AM

Mike Hopkins previews Washington-Stanford

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins previews Thursday's game against Stanford at Alaska Airlines Arena.
By
STANFORD (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12) vs. WASHINGTON (12-4, 3-0)

6 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics from 2018-19

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.3 ppg, 2.8 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.2 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 3.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg

STANFORD

13 Oscar Da Silva, F (6-9, so.): 10.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg

0 KZ Okpala, F (6-9, so.): 17.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg

1 Daejon Davis, G (6-3, so.): 12.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg

20 Josh Sharma, C (7-0, sr.): 7.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg

13 Ryan Cormac, G (6-5, fr.): 10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Scouting report: The Huskies are 3-0 in the Pac-12 and defeated Utah and Colorado to complete their first road sweep in six years. Point guard David Crisp has been on a hot streak. He’s shooting an eye-popping 67.8 from the 3-point line and averaging 18.7 points per game over the past three games.

After losing three straight games to UCLA, USC and Arizona to open its conference schedule, Stanford picked up its first Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. During the non-conference, the Cardinal took then-No. 2 Kansas to overtime but also lost to San Francisco.

With 11 underclassmen, Stanford has a young roster. The Cardinal lost Reid Travis, Dorian Pickens and Michael Humphrey from last year’s team that finished 19-16 and played in the NIT. Combined, those three players averaged 44.6 points per game. Travis, who transferred to Kentucky, averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds.

KZ Okpala has taken over as Stanford’s leading scorer. He’s averaging 17.7 points per game after averaging 10 points last season. The biggest challenge for the Cardinal’s opponents is handling their length and athleticism. Stanford starts two players who are 6-foot-9 as well as a 7-foot center.

UW has yet to lose at home this season while Stanford is 1-5 on the road.

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

