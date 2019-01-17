Sounders introduce new jersey sponsor for 2019 season

When the 2019 season starts, the Seattle Sounders will look a bit different when they step on the pitch.
Since their arrival in MLS, the Sounders iconic rave green uniforms have always had the Xbox logo across the chest. On Thursday in downtown Seattle, the franchise announced that they are partnering up with Zulily, a Seattle-area e-commerce company specializing in clothing, toys and home products
The Sounders, along with the WSL’s Seattle Reign FC, enter a multi-year partnership. The deal between Zulily and the Seattle soccer clubs will see both clubs wearing the company logo on all match day jerseys, jackets and other apparel.
“When searching for our next primary kit partner, we approached the process thoughtfully and with considerations beyond merely the front of our jersey,” said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement.
“In Zulily, we have found a first-class, Seattle-based organization that is not only invested in our community, but has made meaningful commitments to the growth of our sport throughout the region. Today’s news doesn’t just impact the future of Sounders FC, but it also supports youth soccer across the Puget Sound and the women’s game for years to come.
“Zulily’s desire to unify both professional franchises under one banner was something that stood out to us during this process, and speaks directly to our communal approach to the game in Seattle. On behalf of Sounders FC and our fan base, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Zulily into the Rave Green family.”
