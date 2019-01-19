Washington-Cal preview and breakdown

CALIFORNIA (5-12, 0-5 Pac-12) vs. WASHINGTON (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12)
2 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19
CALIFORNIA
10 Justice Sueing, F (6-7, so.): 14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
20 Matt Bradley, G (6-4, fr.): 10.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg
3 Paris Austin, G (6-0, jr.): 13.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
1 Darius McNeill, G (6-3, so.): 12.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg
23 Connor Vanover, F/C (7-3, fr.): 5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.2 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.0, 5.2 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 3.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Scouting report: Thanks to Washington’s victory over Stanford on Thursday and losses from Arizona and Oregon State the same night, the Huskies are now the last undefeated team in the Pac-12 and alone in first place.
Meanwhile, Cal is still looking for its first conference victory. The Golden Bears dropped their first five games of the Pac-12 schedule, most recently falling at Washington State on Thursday.
The Golden Bears average 71.9 points per game, which is last in the Pac-12. They are also last in scoring defense, allowing 80.2 points per game. The Huskies are third in scoring defense (65.8).
Cal finished 8-24 last season, including 2-16 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears then lost three key players from their roster in Dan Coleman (14.0 ppg), Marcus Lee (11.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and Kingsley Okoroh (5.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg). They limped through their non-conference schedule, which included losses to Yale, San Francisco and Seattle.
If UW picks up a victory as expected, the Huskies will be 5-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season. And it would be the Huskies’ 1,000th win at their home arena.
