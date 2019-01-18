Sports

Serena into Australian 4th Rd; dropped 9 total games so far

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

January 18, 2019 08:53 PM

Kin Cheung AP Photo
Kin Cheung AP Photo
MELBOURNE, Australia

Serena Williams played clean and powerful tennis to overwhelm 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-2, 6-1 and reach the Australian Open's fourth round.

Williams grabbed a pair of service breaks and a 4-0 lead after less than 15 minutes Saturday.

Not only has Williams won every set she played this week — and 20 in a row at Melbourne Park, dating to the start of her 2017 run to the title — but she's ceded a total of only nine games through three victories.

Things could finally get interesting in Week 2, though, as Williams bids for an eighth Australian Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles trophy in all: She will face either her older sister, Venus, or No. 1-ranked Simona Halep next. Those two were scheduled to meet each other Saturday night.

  Comments  