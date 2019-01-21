Asian Cup: Japan tops Saudi Arabia, Australia wins shootout

Japan advanced to the Asian Cup quarterfinals by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0, while defending champion Australia needed penalties to get past Uzbekistan on Monday.
Takehiro Tomiyasu scored for Japan with a header in the 20th minute and the Saudis created few chances despite having more than 75 percent of the possession.
Japan, which is looking to win a record fifth Asian Cup title, will next face Vietnam.
Saudi Arabia has not reached the quarterfinals in 12 years.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Official attendance figures put the crowd at just 6,832 as the Asian Cup continued to be notable for banks of empty seats and echoing chants.
Australia struggled to create chances as a drab game against Uzbekistan ended 0-0 after extra time, before scraping through 4-2 in the shootout.
On his return from a hamstring injury, Mathew Leckie scored the winning penalty.
Shooting second for Australia, Aziz Behich saw his penalty saved but goalkeeper Mathew Ryan — shifting from side to side on his line to distract Uzbekistan's penalty takers — stopped two Uzbek shots to put Australia ahead and allow Leckie to seal the win.
Uzbekistan almost scored early on when Ryan kept out Eldor Shomurodov's shot, while Australia wasted second-half opportunities by shooting straight at goalkeeper Ignaty Nesterov. Defeat in the last 16 would have marked Australia's worst Asian Cup result.
Australia is part-way through a rebuild under coach Graham Arnold after veteran players such as Mile Jedinak and Tim Cahill retired from international football following last year's World Cup. Since joining the Asian confederation in 2006, Australia has played eight games in the knockout stages, with five of those going to extra time.
Australia's quarterfinal opposition will be the United Arab Emirates or Kyrgyzstan, which play their last-16 game later Monday.
Comments