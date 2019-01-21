Lady Vols fall 80-79 to Arkansas for fifth straight loss

Malica Monk scored 23 points and hit a jumper with 3.6 seconds left as Arkansas beat Tennessee 80-79 on Monday to hand the Lady Vols their fifth straight loss, their longest skid in nearly half a century.
Tennessee (12-6, 1-5 SEC) last dropped five straight games in 1970. The Lady Vols host No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday.
The Lady Vols had taken a 79-78 lead with 10.2 seconds left on two free throws from Evina Westbrook, who led Tennessee with 24 points. Monk responded by racing down the floor and scoring for Arkansas (14-5, 3-2).
Westbrook missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Alexis Tolefree had 16 for Arkansas. Zaay Green had 17 for Tennessee, and Cheridene Green had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Tennessee guard Meme Jackson was helped to the locker room after getting hurt driving to the basket in the third quarter.
