Even Porta-Potty trip can’t stop American woman from runaway win at Miami Marathon

Kate Landau had little trouble outrunning thousands of female competitors Sunday in the 17th annual Fitbit Miami Marathon. Her cramping legs and a queasy stomach posed a more difficult challenge — though at least the dreaded rainstorms never came.





At Mile 17 along the Rickenbacker Causeway, the 42-year-old Landau, who won the women’s title by eight minutes in 2 hours 37 minutes 47 seconds, had tummy trouble. So she told the lead cyclist she had to “poo in a Porta-Potty,’’ and the cyclist waited “20 to 30 seconds,’’ according to Landau’s calculations, for the eventual winner to take care of business.

At Mile 22, Landau’s calves and right foot started cramping and never stopped, rising to her twitching quads during post-race interviews.

“I was bonking more than I ever have,’’ Landau, of Tacoma, Washington, said of her depleted state.

Ezekiel Kipsang, 22, the overall winner, had a less eventful 26.2 miles in his marathon debut, cruising across the finish line in 2:16:35, more than two-and-a-half minutes faster than runner-up and fellow Kenyan Jacob Chemtai.

The men’s half marathon came down to a sprint, with Kenyan Isaac Mukundi, 31, of Kenya, defeating countryman Dominic Korir, 26, by six-tenths-of-a-second — 1:06:50.1 to 1:06:50.7.

“I had a toothache and was using medicine,’’ explained Korir, “and it made my stomach sick. I had problems.”

Despite the unexpected reprieve from the torrential rain that soaked Miami on Saturday, the 20,000-plus participants in the marathon and half marathon nonetheless withstood warm temperatures, intense humidity and strong headwinds during the event that began at 6:10 a.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena.





Conditions in the predawn darkness: 72 degrees and 91 percent humidity with winds from the southeast at 9 miles an hour — gusting much higher on the MacArthur Causeway early in the race. Pools of rainwater scattered along Biscayne Boulevard and giant pits of slippery mud throughout Bayfront Park made the venue messy. Thousands of spectators still lined the start outside the arena and held up hand-written signs for their loved ones and favorite athletes.

The marathon and half marathon runners proceeded together until the half marathoners branched to the finish down the street at Flagler and Biscayne and the rest ventured south to Coconut Grove before crossing the same finish line.





Kate Landau, 42, of Tacoma, Washington, reaches the finish line of the Miami Marathon on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Landau placed first in the women’s category with a final time of 2:37:47. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The women’s half marathon was won by Melanie Myrand of Montreal in 1:19:11.





The women’s half marathon runner-up Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence, Rhode Island (1:21:24), decided to end her run earlier than planned because the heat and humidity made her ill. The Miami Marathon is considered one of the nation’s and Latin America’s most popular destination races, with more than 100 countries represented. Event rules allow registered marathoners to switch to the half during the race.

“It was 9 degrees with a [wind-chill factor] of -10 a week ago Sunday,’’ Schilkowsky said. “It’s really hard to prepare for a race when you can’t even begin to mimic the condition. It was really windy the first three miles up and over the bridge. I put myself in a hole.’’

The roadway is littered by paper cups as runners reach for water while heading eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway. On Sunday, January 27, 2018 thousands of athletes participated in the 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon produced by Life Time. The full course spanned across the Venetian, Rickenbacker, and MacArthur Causeways ending at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, Florida. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

The scenic course heads to Miami Beach over the MacArthur Causeway, through South Beach along Ocean Drive, past the Miami Beach Convention Center, over the Venetian Causeway and back into Miami where the half marathon finishes and full marathon continues into the Brickell and Coconut Grove areas before ending near Bayfront Park.



