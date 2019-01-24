Husky commit Isaiah Stewart named McDonald’s All-American

Washington commit Isaiah Stewart was named a McDonald’s All-American on Thursday. The game will be played on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
A five-star center, Stewart (6-9, 245) verbally committed to Washington on Sunday. He made the announcement on ESPN, choosing the Huskies over fellow finalists Duke, Michigan State, Syracuse and Kentucky.
Jaden McDaniels, a five-star power forward out of Federal Way, was also named a McDonald’s All-American. McDaniels (6-11, 185) recently told 247Sports that he’s deciding between Washington, Kentucky, San Diego State Texas and UCLA.
After making his announcement, Stewart said he would work to bring McDaniels to UW, too.
“We’re trying to build something out there … If we get him, game-changer,” Stewart said during the broadcast.
Stewart has a longtime relationship with UW head coach Mike Hopkins. When he was still an assistant at Syracuse, Hopkins was Stewart’s main recruiter.
“Me and Coach Hopkins go way back from when I was a freshman,” Stewart said during Sunday’s broadcast. “I’m a big relationship guy. Relationship plays a major role in my recruitment. He’s a coach I trust to push me harder and help me accomplish my goals.”
Stewart is from Rochester, N.Y. but plays for La Lumiere in Indiana. He’s considered the No. 1 prospect from New York, the No. 3 center in the country and the No. 6 recruit in his class by 247Sports.com.
McDaniels is considered the No. 1 power forward and the No. 5 player nationally by 247Sports.com. He is a reigning TNT All-Area and all-state pick, as well as a former 4A all-state selection by the Associated Press.
Quade Green, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Kentucky to UW, was a McDonald’s All-American in 2017. He’ll be eligible to play midway through next season.
