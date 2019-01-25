Winners for the top high school hoops performances around the South Sound are announced

We have our winners for the best boys and girls basketball prep performances of the week in and around the South Sound. We had over 680 votes and we appreciate every single one of them.
Before we get to the winners of this week’s poll, here’s a look at the nominees.
In the top performances from the girls side, Tumwater’s Aubrey Amendala is the winner. Her performance, highlighted by four 3-pointers against Black Hills, grabbed 69 percent of the vote. Finishing second was Annika Waring from W.F. West with 24 percent.
On the boys side, Avery Armin from Black Hills captured 71 percent of the votes to win. His 24-point performance vs. Tumwater was more than enough to surpass Capital’s Chris Penner, who finished second with 24 percent of the vote.
Look for the next batch of nominees on Monday. Remember, if you see a performance from the past week in either boys or girls varsity action, email me at (ahammond@thenewstribune.com).
