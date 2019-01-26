Huskies improve to 7-0 in Pac-12 with victory over Oregon State

Washington set the tone early.
UW (16-4, 7-0 Pac-12) scored its first two baskets on David Crisp layups that stemmed from consecutive steals by Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell. Then Nowell hit a 3-pointer and Noah Dickerson made two free throws and Thybulle scored on a dunk.
And just like that — less than three minutes into Saturday’s 79-69 victory over Oregon State — the Huskies had an 11-0 lead. The Beavers didn’t get on the board until Stephen Thompson Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 16:35 left in the first half.
It was the second straight game UW jumped out to a big lead early. The Huskies scored 13 unanswered points against Oregon to pull ahead 13-2.
Against the Ducks, UW led for most of the game before Oregon stormed back in the second half. The Huskies then needed Nowell’s free throws with 1.6 seconds left to secure the victory.
Oregon State tried for a late comeback, pulling within nine points on a Stephen Thompson Jr. 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and again on a Tres Tinkle free throw with 8 seconds left. But the rally came too late.
With the win, UW improved to 7-0 in the Pac-12, its best start in conference play since the 1952-53 season when it started 14-0.
UW shot 58.3 percent for the game.
Four players finished in double figures. Nowell led the way with 19 points while Nahziah Carter, who scored on three highlight-reel dunks, had 18 of the bench. Crisp added 14 points and four assists. Thybulle had 11 points and five steals.
Thompson Jr. led Oregon State with 30 points. Tres Tinkle had 18.
