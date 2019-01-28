Vote for the best South Sound area high school performances from boys and girls basketball

As we enter the last few days of January, we take a look back at some of the top prep performances of the week. Before we get to the nominees from this week, here’s a look at the nominees and winners from last week’s polls.
Here are candidates for this week’s honors. Voting ends at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Feel free to email me if you see a top performance from the area at (ahammond@thenewstribune.com)
Comments