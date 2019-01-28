2 baseball scouts have intriguing ties to Super Bowl QBs

CORRECTS TO NANCY GOFF-File-This April 29, 2016, file photo shows California's Jared Goff posing for photos with his family after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, in Los Angeles. From left, Jared Goff with sister, Lauren Goff and parents, Nancy Goff and Jerry Goff. The Montreal Expos would be thrilled with this Super Bowl, and those who used to be part of the extinct baseball franchise’s evaluation process certainly are, even all these years later. Gone from the game for nearly 15 years, the former club has ties to both quarterbacks in Sunday’s NFL championship game. The Expos traded for Jared Goff’s father, Jerry, nearly three decades ago. Goff made his major league debut for Montreal in 1990 and played 55 games for the team as a backup catcher that year and in 1992. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo