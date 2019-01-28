TOP 25 THIS WEEK: No. 23 NC State faces 2 top-12 teams

File- This Jan. 19, 2019, file photo shows North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly (10) getting pressure from Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in South Bend, Ind. Beverly hit the last-second 3-pointer to beat Clemson for No. 23 N.C. State, which hosts No. 3 Virginia and No. 12 Virginia Tech this week. Robert Franklin, File AP Photo