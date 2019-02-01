Rogers’ Kristina Harris nearly defends 4A state title, finishes runner-up to bowler she chased down a season ago

Rogers High School’s Kristina Harris knows how exhausting it is to chase down great bowlers.

Last season, she rallied from a big deficit to capture the Class 4A state girls championship.

And on Friday, she nearly wiggled out of the same predicament against the same opponent — Cascade of Everett’s Paris Smith — in her bid to defend that 4A crown at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.

In a head-to-head showdown that took the final few frames to decide, Smith held off the hard-charging Harris with a final-game 204.

Smith’s six-game total was 1,214, just ahead of Harris (1,182), who bowled a 191 in the final game.

“It was so sad leading (last year) … and going downhill,” said Smith, who became the third different Cascade bowler to win the 4A individual title. “I remembered that, and said to myself, ‘I am not going to finish second again.’ ”

Last season, Smith had nearly a 60-pin advantage that Harris wiped out with a 257 in the fifth game. The Rams’ standout went on to win by 63 pins.

On Friday, Smith started out with a 70-pin lead after rolling a 226 in the first game. But, slowly, Harris cut into that deficit.

And with back-to-back strikes in the sixth and seventh frames of the final game, Harris suddenly grabbed a lead for the first time.

But, Smith answered with strikes in the seventh, eighth and 10th frames to finally turn back Harris’ challenge for good.

“Give her credit, she bowled lights-out,” said Harris, who ended her Rogers career with four top-five finishes at the state championships. “It was hard to string strikes. I kept trying to make adjustments and everything, but they just didn’t go. There is nothing I can do about it. I shot my shot, and did my best.”

Harris’ teammate, Rogers junior Jordan Madrid, placed third with 1,153 after closing games of 221 and 206.

“It was fun to know you are out here with all of your friends … and fighting for that top spot,” Madrid said.

With 5,085 pins, Thomas Jefferson leads a crowded 4A team chase, followed by two-time defending champion Eastmont (5,078), 2016 champion Wenatchee (5,000) and Pasco (4,957).

In 2A, Mark Morris star Brooklyn Boudreau became the first bowler in state history to win three consecutive state titles. Her 1,270 total was better than Black Hills’ Mackenzie Theophilus (1,172), who registered back-to-back state runner-up finishes for the Wolves.

Boudreau has a chance for a four-peat next season as a senior.

“Knowing how hard I’ve worked, and how much I’ve put in in the last six or seven years, showing (that success) here is really important to me,” Boudreau said.

In 3A, Evergreen of Vancouver easily cruised to a third consecutive state title. Bethel edged out Wilson for third place as the South Sound’s top finisher.

It was also the Braves’ top showing since being the 4A state runner-up in 2015.

“Wilson is our friendly rival. We push each other,” said Bethel coach Brandon Cain, whose team finished second to the Rams in 3A Pierce County League regular-season play, and behind them at last week’s West Central District tournament. “It is a third-place finish at state, but for us, it is like a first-place finish in our own area. It is huge, there is no doubt.”