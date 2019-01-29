It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without gambling. Here are some of the prop bets for Sunday’s game

The Super Bowl is good for a few things. You’ve got the football, obviously, but for non-football fans there’s the parties, commercials and halftime shows that in some ways overshadow the game.
And of course there’s gambling.
From office pools to prop bets, everyone seemingly has action on Sunday’s game.
The prop bet, though, is the thing that can turn average Americans into degenerate gambling monsters ... if only for a moment.
Super Bowl prop bets run the gamut from serious things like who scores the first touchdown to the strange like, what commercial will come on during the first timeout. It can be more entertaining than the game itself.
Thanks to our friends at BetOnline, here are some of the prop bets you should pay attention ... if you’re interested.
Pregame bets
Coin Toss: You’ve got a 50 percent chance of winning. It’s worth a gamble.
Length of the National Anthem ( over or under 1 minute and 50 seconds): This is one of my favorite bets each Super Bowl. You can almost bet that some of the artists that have sung the anthem really do enjoy soaking up the spotlight as much as they can. Which can be awful for those in the public who are gambling.
Any player to kneel during the national anthem: As amazing as that would be as a visual, I don’t see it happening.
Gladys Knight bringing one of the “Pips” onstage: Gladys Knight is singing the national anthem. And yes, you can bet if one of her former bandmates wind up on stage. Not sure why, but you can.
In-game bets
Tony Romo saying “Here we go” during the broadcast (over/under 2.5 times during the game): You can take this to the bank, he will top the 2.5 mark well before halftime.
A mention of the Bill Belichick and Sean McVay age gap: Rams head coach Sean McVay (33) is young enough to be one of of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s (66) kids. Of course this is going to be brought up. It is the baby boomer vs. millennial matchup we’ve been waiting for.
Jared Goff or Tom Brady to throw for more than 400 yards:” I can’t say this is a given but if the Rams-Patriots showdown turns out to be the shootout we all anticipate then the “quest to 400 watch” should be pretty fun.
Any player throwing a football into the stands after a TD: This almost feels like a given because it happens all the time. My only hope is we see someone throw a ball into the stands and the touchdown gets called back. Does that winning bet still count?
Brady seen cursing during the live broadcast: With as many on-field mics as there are for a game of this magnitude and as emotional as Brady gets? I like your chances gambling here.
Showing the Rams/Saints “non-call” in the NFC championship game: Yes, it actually might be shown 3-4 times during the pregame show and then another 2-3 times during the actual game.
A streaker during the game: It’s not gonna be seen on the actual broadcasts because the networks do not like showing anything that could be shock-worthy. Still, you might want to keep your eyes on social media if you wanna see a streaker. If you’re into that sort of thing.
Commercials and halftime
Color of Doritos bag in the first Doritos commercial: This is a tough bet here, there are five possible options for the yearly Doritos commercial. It could be a color combination. Hint, hint, hint...Click the HINT.
Over/Under 4 songs from Maroon 5 during the halftime show” Nobody really wins money off of a push in the world of gambling. With other artists like Big Boi and Travis Scott performing, Maroon 5’s role as a headliner would be good for right around four songs.
Postgame
Jared Goff wins Super Bowl MVP: Since 2010, the Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback seven out of of nine times. If the Rams defeat the Patriots, Goff is the early MVP favorite.
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl MVP: In the last two Super Bowls that the Patriots have won, Brady has been named game’s MVP. A Patriot win and Brady will probably hoist the MVP trophy again.
